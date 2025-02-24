Today is the last day of the 16-day Horse and Cattle Show, the closing ceremony of which will be hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the special guest will be Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

According to the report, the 16-day Horse and Cattle Show set a record of participation of millions of citizens in 20 major events. The grandeur was doubled by the participation of thousands of families, including children, in each event of the Horse and Cattle Show. Dozens of famous foreign athletes from 13 international teams participated in the Horse and Cattle Show.

20 athletes including those from Turkey, Dubai, Baku, Ukraine and Ethiopia participated, and foreign athletes described the event as the best.

Citizens also enjoyed the first-ever Shandur Polo competition in Lahore. At the dog show in Jilani Park, German Shepherds and other high-breed dogs were the center of interest of the public, especially children. Foreign teams participated in the 7-day spear throwing competition. There were thrilling competitions in buzz shooting, archery and horse riding.

Renowned artists performed at the Punjab Cultural Nights at the Horse and Cattle Show. A cultural night based on the cultural activities of Gilgit-Baltistan was also celebrated. Animals that give more milk were also presented in the Horse and Cattle Show.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a two-day special flower exhibition, and thousands of citizens came to the flower exhibition.

A children’s festival was also held in Bagh Jinnah to interest children, a special music and food festival in Jilani Park was a spring of traditional foods, an exhibition of rare and rare vehicles from years ago was seen by hundreds of spectators, thousands of families participated in the Main Boulevard to Bagh Jinnah Family Cyclothon.

In addition, thrilling competitions of Rustam Punjab Dangal were held at Minar Pakistan, famous singers enthralled the audience at the Sufi Festival in Lahore Fort.

Punjab Industry and Artisan related to industries was also organized at the Lahore Expo Center, a unique demonstration of flame, tent pegging will also be held at the closing ceremony of the Horse and Cattle Show, and colorful demonstrations of drone shows and fireworks will be presented.

The closing ceremony will feature hundreds of drummers demonstrating their unique skills for the first time. The Rustam Punjab show will also be presented to pay tribute to the art of wrestling. Renowned choreographers will present traditional games of Punjab. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar and other artists will also perform. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on Pakistan Television.