<!-- wp:image {"width":1047,"height":590} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/3-17.jpg" alt="Climate-stricken world needs renewables Marshall Plan: UN chief" width="1047" height="590"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Paris: UN chief <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Antonio Guterres<\/a> on Wednesday outlined what amounts to a global Marshall Plan for ushering in a world powered by renewable energy rather than coal, gas and oil.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>To avoid catastrophic climate change, humanity must \u201cend fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition, before we incinerate our only home,\u201d he said in prerecorded remarks timed to coincide with the release of a major UN state-of-climate report.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Renewable technologies should be treated as freely available \u201cglobal public goods\u201d, unconstrained by intellectual property, he said.<br>One option might be so-called patent pooling, as has been done by major drug companies to speed the delivery of life-saving drugs for HIV\/AIDS and tuberculosis, noted a senior UN official who asked not to be named.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe Secretary-General believes that the conversation around intellectual property should happen because we are in a crisis,\u201d the UN official said.<br>\u201cIf we have a ready solution, why not relax intellectual property rules so that solution can help us solve this crisis?\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Guterres singled out battery storage, calling for an international coalition of industry, tech companies and financial institutions, led by governments, to \u201cfast-track innovation and deployment\u201d.<br>Solar and wind are the fastest growing clean energy technologies, but storing renewable electricity that can only be generated when the sun is shining or the wind blowing has been a persistent <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">bottleneck<\/a> for even more rapid rollout.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u2013 Not fast enough \u2013<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It was unclear whether Guterres envisions a new oversight body or favours working through existing structures, such as the 86-nation International Solar Alliance or the G20 group of major economies.<br>The UN chief\u2019s five-point plan to \u201cjump-start\u201d a renewables boom also called for scaling-up and diversifying the supply of critical components and raw materials, such as rare Earth metals.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Currently, lithium \u2014 crucial to the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries \u2014 is sourced from a handful of countries, with China controlling 80 percent of global refining, according to BloombergNEF.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Transitioning to clean energy will also require far greater supplies of copper, silicon, nickel, cobalt and other elements that are scarce and\/or in high demand.<br>Europe alone is estimated to need 35 times more lithium than it uses today over the next three decades.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Expanding renewable capacity is forecast to account for almost 95 percent of the increase in global electricity through 2026, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).<br>But projected growth is not nearly fast enough to ensure the Paris Agreement target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Currently, solar and wind energy only account for eight percent of global electricity generation. Adding hydro and other renewable sources pushes the total up to 30 percent, with coal and gas still <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">dominant overall.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u2013 $11 million \u2013<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Guterres also said governments must cut red tape and streamline approvals for solar and wind projects.<br>The IEA has identified the issuing of permits and grid integration as major barriers to accelerating renewables deployment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIn Europe, it takes eight years for a wind project to be approved,\u201d the UN official said.<br>\u201cIn the United States, I understand that it can take as much as a decade at the federal level alone, where one needs to go through about 28 federal agencies.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The UN Secretary-General also called for an end to approximately half-a-trillion dollars in fossil fuel subsidies, roughly two-thirds of which go to consumers and the rest directly to industry.<br>\u201cEvery minute of every day, coal, oil and gas receive roughly $11 million in subsidies,\u201d Guterres said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhile people suffer from high prices at the pump, the oil and gas industry is raking in billions from a distorted market,\u201d he added. \u201cThis scandal must stop.\u201d<br>Finally, Guterres challenged private and public finance to scale up investment in solar and wind to at least $4 trillion a year, more than triple current levels.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Development banks and finance institutions should align their lending portfolios with the Paris treaty temperature targets by 2024, he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->