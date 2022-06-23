ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 9.6 billion for the Climate Change Division in the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Service Development Programme (PSDP). The billions of rupees allocated in Fiscal Year 2022-23 focused on climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts to rid the country of the negative impacts of natural breakdown and global warming.



As shown in a government budget document, the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Planned Activities for Fiscal Year 2022-23 in the Climate Change Division focused on Disaster Risk Management, Early Warning Systems, Availability of clean drinking water in Pakistan, Transition towards environmentally resilient Pakistan through adaptation and mitigation targeting ecological initiatives consistent with Pakistan’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) objectives, and Attainment of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).In the PSDP 2022-23, Rs 9.5 billion has been set aside for ongoing schemes, while Rs 100 million has been set aside for a new scheme.

The continuing schemes include Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 (6.1) Reporting, which will cost Rs 23 million, and Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements at Unit, which will cost Rs 19 million.