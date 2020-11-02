ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that there is a clear division within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks over the “anti-state” statements from the party leadership.The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the government spokespersons here on Monday.The meeting discussed the overall political, economic situation of the country, while the matter of PML-N leader and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq also came under discussion.The Prime Minister during the meeting directed party spokespersons to raise Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s statement against national security on a public level. “Nation loves Pakistan armed forces. There is a clear division within PML-N over anti-state activities,” said the PM, adding that opposition parties are playing tactics to get an NRO.

“Oppositions only aim is to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and their narrative is against national interests of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister told the meeting.He directed to effectively highlight the government’s narrative and measures and public welfare projects.It is pertinent to mention here that several PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly had condemned the narrative of the political party’s supremo and other senior party leaders for targeting national institutions. TLTP