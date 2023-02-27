LAHORE: According to an announcement made on Monday by the University of Health Sciences (UHS), courses will begin in Punjab’s public and private medical and dental colleges on March 1.

Everything is set up and ready to go for the new classes to be taught using the new modular curriculum.

For the faculty of associated colleges, the UHS began holding workshops in this respect.

252 faculty members will be taught to instruct a modular curriculum in a total of nine training sessions.

These sessions, which are being run by the UHS Department of Medical Education, will last for two days. The faculty from medical schools in Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Lodhran attended the first workshop, which was held on Monday at Multan Medical and Dental Colleges in South Punjab.

Professor Ahsan Rathore, vice chancellor of UHS, spoke to the workshop attendees via a video link. He stated that it was his goal to align all educational processes with both domestic and international standards. He urged the educators to work together to make these efforts succeed.

On Tuesday, the final 8 workshops will take place. Watim Medical College in Rawalpindi will host a workshop for medical schools in North Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

The workshop for the three medical colleges in Sargodha will take place at Niazi Medical College in Sargodha, while it will be held at the medical colleges in Sialkot, Gujrat, and Narowal.

At Akhtar Saeed Medical College, Fatima Memorial Medical College, Shalamar Medical College, and UHS, respectively, four workshops will be held in Lahore.