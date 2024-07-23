The recent press conference by DG ISPR Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif provided much-needed clarity on the Azm-i-Istehkam initiative. While the briefing addressed several key concerns, it highlighted the importance of a more proactive approach from the government in managing national political consensus.

Lt-Gen Sharif’s explanation that Azm-i-Istehkam is an integrated counterterrorism campaign, rather than a military operation, was a crucial point. Unlike Operation Zarb-i-Azb, Azm-i-Istehkam is designed to avoid mass displacements and social disruptions, focusing instead on the coordinated implementation of updated anti-terrorism policies that already have political consensus.

A particularly significant point raised by the DG ISPR was the necessity of civilian government support for any successful counterterrorism strategy. Once the armed forces have cleared an area of threats, it is the responsibility of the civilian leadership to rebuild and transfer control back to the local population. The failure to keep up with this ‘build and transfer’ process has allowed terrorists to re-emerge, perpetuating a cycle of ‘clear and hold’ operations in problem areas. This continued engagement of armed forces has understandably led to resentment among local populations, an issue that needs urgent attention from the political leadership in KP and Balochistan.

The press conference rightly pointed out that the media and civil administrations need to discuss why these failures are occurring and how they can strengthen their efforts. The role of the civilian government in maintaining and building upon the security provided by the armed forces is critical. Addressing this issue openly can help identify solutions and foster greater cooperation between military and civilian sectors.

However, the briefing also highlighted some shortcomings. While the assertion that criminal elements and terrorists are working together to sabotage Azm-i-Istehkam has merit, it seemed unfair to label political opposition as the work of ‘criminal mafias.’ Moreover, while the spokesperson focused on security-related issues, the inclusion of political discussions was disappointing. For the nation to effectively counter threats, discussions on national security need to be separated from political turmoil. All stakeholders want what is best for the country and its people, and differing approaches should not be viewed with suspicion.

In conclusion, the DG ISPR’s clarification was essential and timely. It underscored the need for unity and civilian support in the fight against terrorism. The government must take the lead in fostering political consensus and ensuring that civil administrations fulfill their roles in rebuilding and transferring control to local populations. By doing so, Pakistan can present a united front against those seeking to exploit its weaknesses and move towards a more secure and stable future.