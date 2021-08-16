ISLAMABAD: Committee to Protect Journalists’ (CJP) Asia Programme Coordinator, Steven Butler on Monday telephoned Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in safe evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

The minister said that Pakistan supported freedom of expression all over the world and protection of all people affiliated with the media.

He said that Pakistan was fully aware of its international responsibilities regarding protection of media persons’ rights.

The minister said that Pakistan has set up a special cell for facilitation in evacuation of media persons from Afghanistan.

Steven Butler appreciated Pakistan for its role in safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan.