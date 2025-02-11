ISLAMABAD :The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi said on Tuesday the letter from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had been sent to the constitutional committee of judges which would decide whether the matter falls under Article 183, Clause 3. constitutional bench would review this issue, he told reporters at a meeting.

After meeting with a special delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi spoke to the media.

He said he briefed journalists on the IMF delegation’s visit, discuss Khan’s letter, and also talk about the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

CJP added that he informed the IMF delegation that they had taken an oath to uphold the independence of the judiciary under the constitution. He clarified that it was not their job to provide all the details and explained the agenda of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

He further mentioned that he told the delegation that the supervision of subordinate judiciary was done by high courts.