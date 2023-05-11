ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial termed Imran Khan’s arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as an enormous setback for the nation’s judicial system on Thursday.

While presiding over a three-member bench deliberating a PTI case contesting Imran Khan’s arrest, the CJP made the comment. The bench also contains Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Athar Minallah in addition to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Imran Khan had come to the IHC to request an extension of his interim bail, the former premier’s attorney Hamid Khan revealed to the court at the beginning of the session. Rangers men entered the room as the PTI chief finished his verification.

“Rangers behaved badly with Imran Khan and arrested him,” he continued.

CJP Bandial then enquired about the matter in which Imran Khan was requesting the extension of his bail.

Justice Athar Minallah questioned whether a plea could be entered on this matter before the biometric verification was completed.

The defence attorney responded by stating that Imran Khan chose biometric verification because a plea can’t be entered before that.

“Why did NAB seize control of the law? Justice Minallah questioned whether it would have been preferable for NAB to ask the IHC registrar for authorization.

According to him, the supreme court must ensure that every citizen has access to justice. The judge lamented the nation’s current state as well.

“Where did the sanctity of the court go with the arrest from the court premises,” CJP Bandial questioned.

The CJP also inquired as to how many officers had detained Imran Khan.

Salman Safdar, Imran Khan’s attorney, then informed the court that between 80 and 100 men were waiting to arrest the PTI leader.

When 90 individuals arrived at the courthouse, “what was left of the court’s honour. No one will feel safe inside a court any longer, CJP Bandial remarked, adding that NAB has degraded the building.

“No one from the high court, Supreme Court, or accountability court can be arrested. The arrest of Imran Khan was a violation of the legal system, he said.