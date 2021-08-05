ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the Hindu temple attacked in Rahim Yar Khan. On August 5, a video clip of a mob attacking a Hindu temple in the village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan went viral on social media. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his solidarity with the Hindu community after the Temple was attacked in RYK. Bilawal said,” Religious tolerance is part of our region's traditions and these ‘expressions of intolerance’ are against our civilization. PPP leader said, “Protection of minorities is the primary responsibility of the state as the administration was nowhere to be seen when extremists were attacking the temple. Insult to Hindu community not only hurt members of Hindu community but also increases insecurity among them.’ He added, “If we can't give a sense of security to the few percent minority communities in the country, then this is a moment of concern for the majority population.” Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said,” The attack on the Hindu temple in RYK is not simply condemnable but violates our constitution & the basic human rights of our citizens. MoHR in touch with RYK police since yesterday to ensure action against perpetrators - got a report - following up - our Parliamentary Secretary going to visit today.” Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet that the PM Office had taken notice of the sad and unfortunate incident. He said that the prime minister had directed the district administration to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.