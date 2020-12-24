Gen Qamar, ISI DG call on PM Imran, discuss national security, Kashmir issue

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters related to national security and Kashmir issue.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present on the occasion, a statement issued by the PM Office said on Thursday.

Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion.

It said the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation were also discussed.

The top civil and military leadership expressed concern over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along the Line of Control came under discussion, it added.

“It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all cost,” the official statement said.

The meeting comes days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the UAE visit had warned that India was planning, and seeking “tacit approval” from “important players, whom it considers its partners”, to undertake a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention of the world from its own worsening domestic situation.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Qureshi had warned that India’s irrational approach was driven by its frustration, emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime’s policies aimed at subjugation of religious minorities and disadvantaged segments of the society.

On December 18, Indian army had resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot sector of the LoC and deliberately targeted a UN vehicle with two military observers on board.