Karachi: On the occasion of Pakistan Day, a civil awards ceremony was held at the Governor House, in which Governor Kamran Tesori distributed civil awards to 12 people from different walks of life.

According to Express News, the ceremony was presided over by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah. While the ceremony was attended by Consul Generals of Italy, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, provincial secretaries and people from different walks of life.

The Governor of Sindh awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to 7 people, Presidential Medal for Excellence to one and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to 4 people.

The Governor of Sindh awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Aga Khan University President Dr. Suleman Shahabuddin, Vice Chancellor Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Dr. Samreen Hussain, Chief Financial Officer of Meezan Bank Syed Imran Ali Shah, Muneeza Shamsi, Nazimuddin Feroze, Zahid Ahmed Gharib and Haneen Hussain Lakhani (late).

In addition, renowned poetess Ambreen Haseeb Amber was awarded the Tamgha Hasan for her outstanding performance by the Governor of Sindh.

The Governor of Sindh awarded the Tamgha Imtiaz to Maqsood Ahmed, Joseph Coates, Rear Admiral (Rtd) Tanveer Ahmed and Waris Panjani (late).