Due to the decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the global market and the improvement in the value of the rupee, it was decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products: Ministry of Finance/File Photo

Citizens yesterday described the reduction in the prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government as insufficient.

The caretaker federal government has reduced the price of petrol by 8 rupees, with which the public seems unhappy.

The public demanded further reduction in petrol prices, saying that there is no point in reducing the petrol prices by Rs 8 after the increase of Rs 26, it will not bring down the inflation.

After a reduction of Rs.8 per litre, the new price of petrol has become Rs.323.38 per litre, while the price of diesel will also be reduced by Rs.11 per litre, after which the new price has become Rs.318.18 per litre.

On the other hand, it has been said by the Ministry of Finance that due to the decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the global market and the improvement in the value of the rupee, it was decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products.

The finance ministry said that the levy of Rs 60 per litre on petrol and Rs 50 per litre on diesel has been maintained.

Apart from this, Ogra says that the profit of oil marketing companies and dealers has been further increased by 88 paise per litre.