A 2-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelam of Lahore High Court issued the decision

Lahore High Court has issued a written decision to grant bail in 2 cases of PTI leader Khadija Shah.

A 2-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum of Lahore High Court issued a decision in which the court said that Khadija Shah made a controversial tweet which was later deleted and also apologized. Should be given.

A 2-member bench of the Lahore High Court ruled that the courts are there to protect the rights of citizens, the prosecution has no evidence of setting fire to Jinnah House against Khadija Shah, the accused has been arrested since May 25 and the trial has not yet started. , the court orders to grant his bail.

The judgment further said that in the Askari Tower case, there are contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and further inquiry is required, the court orders to grant bail in this case also.

It should be noted that Khadija Shah was arrested in the case of arson and vandalism in Jinnah House Lahore and these days she is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail.