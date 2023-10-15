Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq will deliver a safe verdict on PTI chairman’s plea against jail trial.

The decision will be pronounced tomorrow on the PTI chairman’s petition against the jail trial of the cipher case.

According to the list of causes issued by the Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice Amir Farooq will give a reserved verdict on the petition against the jail trial of Chairman PTI.

It should be remembered that Chairman PTI has requested a hearing in the court instead of jail, on which the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court reserved the decision a few days ago.

On the other hand, the special court set up under the Secret Act has also set a date of October 17 for indicting Chairman PTI.

