Rawalpindi: The hearing of the cipher case in Adiala Jail was adjourned without any action.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Special Court of Official Secrets

Act did not attend the hearing due

to ill health and adjourned the hearing without taking any action.

In the cipher case, the judicial staff left after setting a date in Adiala Jail, the court

has adjourned the further hearing of the cipher case till January 8.