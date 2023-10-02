Islamabad: The Secret Act Special Court ordered to produce Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasanat of the Secret Act Special Court of Islamabad heard the cipher case, during which PTI’s lawyer requested to provide a copy of the cipher case, which was accepted by the court.

The judge said that the statements of the witnesses are enough to issue notices to the accused, Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Adiala are imprisoned in Adiala jail, both the accused should be produced in the court.

Official Secrets Act Court issued notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail for October 4.

Later, the court staff told lawyer Khalid Yusuf that one day would be required to provide a copy of the cipher case, and the copy of the challan would be provided the day after tomorrow.

The court staff told the lawyer that notices had been issued to Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It should be noted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a challan in the court against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood in the cipher case.

The FIA has submitted the challan of the cipher case in the Official Secrets Act court, in which Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been declared guilty.

FIA has requested PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be tried and punished in the challan.