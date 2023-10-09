Judge Abul Hasanat of the Official Secret Act Special Court of Islamabad heard the case against PTI Vice

Islamabad: The special court has set the indictment date on October 17 against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasanat of the Official Secret Act Special Court of Islamabad heard the case against PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood in Adiala Jail, in which Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, lawyer Safafi Salman Safdar, FIA team and investigators. The officer appeared in court with a copy of the challan.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter and son Zain Qureshi also reached Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, copies of the challan were distributed in Cyphercase.

The court fixed the date of the charge sheeting of Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on October 17.

The court also adjourned further hearing of the case till October 17.

What’s the deal with the cipher?

It should be noted that Chairman PTI Imran Khan had created a narrative of conspiracy against his government based on the messages or ciphers of the Pakistani ambassador to the US, in which Imran Khan had claimed that the US had a hand in the overthrow of his government. In the National Security Committee meeting, the PTI government’s position regarding the cipher was rejected.

Apart from this, an audio leak of Imran Khan and his former secretary Azam Khan regarding the cipher was revealed in which Imran Khan was heard saying ‘Now we have only to play, not to name America, just play this. On top of that, this date was already there, to which Azam Khan replied that I was thinking that a meeting should be held over this cipher.

After that, the federal cabinet entrusted the investigation of the matter to the FIA.

Azam Khan was the principal secretary of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI government and was considered very close to the Prime Minister.

Regarding the cipher, former DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that attempts were made to dramatize the cipher, and rumors and false news were spread with the aim of gaining political advantage.