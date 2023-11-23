Islamabad: The Official Secrets Court summoned Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood in the cipher case. Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain of the Official Secret Act Court in the Judicial Complex of Islamabad heard the cipher case against Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in which Shah Mahmood’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Khalid Yousuf appeared in the court.

This was the first hearing of the case in the judicial complex after the Islamabad High Court quashed the jail trial in the cipher case.

At the beginning of the hearing, the court asked where is the copy of the decision of the Islamabad High Court. On this, the court staff gave the judge a copy of the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding Ciphercase.

During the hearing, Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain spoke to lawyer Ali Bukhari that Bukhari has achieved great success for you.

Later, the court ordered Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear before the court on November 28.

It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court accepted the intra-court appeal of Imran Khan against the jail trial of the cipher case and declared the trial null and void.