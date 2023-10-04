Islamabad: The High Court disposed of Imran Khan’s request for in-camera proceedings on bail in the cipher case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had taken a stand in the court that since the in-camera operation is going on in the Cipher case trial court, the bail application should also be processed in-camera in the High Court because there is sensitive information in this regard and before the court. There should be information and documents that cannot be made public.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq delivered a verdict on the request of FIA, in which the court disposed of Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s request for in-camera proceedings on bail in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court has decided that the bail application in the Cypher case will be heard in the open court on October 9.

The court decision has said that the arguments will go on camera if the lawyers point out the sensitive nature of the information or documents.

Also Read: