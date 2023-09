The Islamabad High Court has fixed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail application for hearing in the cipher case.

Registrar Islamabad High Court has released the cause list for the next week in which the bail case of Chairman PTI has also been fixed for hearing.

Chairman PTI’s bail application in the cipher case will be heard on Monday, which will be heard by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq.

The court has issued a notice to the FIA for arguments in the case.