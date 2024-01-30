The special court sentenced founder PTI Imran Khan and party vice-chairman Shah Mehmood to 10 years of hard labor in the cipher case, which was awarded under the Official Secrets Act.

In the cipher case, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood were convicted under the Official Secrets Act 1923, founder of PTI was booked under the provisions of Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923, while in the cipher case, section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was also registered. was installed.

Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood were sentenced to 10, 10 years imprisonment with hard labor in a cipher case

Section 5 of the Secrets Act 1923 deals with falsely passing on sensitive information, and Section 9 of the Secrets Act 1923 deals with attempting or encouraging the commission of a crime.

If someone has a sensitive document, password or diagram and misuses it, section 5 is applicable.

Under the Pakistan Penal Code section 34, the role of the co-accused will also be the same as that of the main accused. The punishment can be a year’s imprisonment.