Rawalpindi: PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be charged today in the cipher case.

Yesterday, the lawyer of founder PTI, Barrister Salman Safdar, alleged that there was no open trial in the cipher case and said that the selected media had been called in, on which the judge of the special court said that he would look into the matter.

Cipher case: Imran and Shah Mehmood could not be charged today

The petitions were discussed in the court yesterday after which the court fixed December 13 as the date for indictment.

The court disposed of 6 separate petitions related to copies of challan, notification, and media access