Rawalpindi: A special court established under the Official Secrets Act has appointed the State Defense Council as lawyers in the Cipher Case after the lawyers of PTI founder Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not appear.

The Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain of the Secret Court in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi heard the Cipher case.

After the lawyers of Imran Khan and founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not appear even today despite the court order, the court issued an order to appoint the State Defense Council.

Malik Abdul Rahman will be the defense counsel for Bani PTI while Younis Shah will be the defense counsel for Mehmood Qureshi.

Will try to get Imran 14 years in prison or a death sentence in cipher case: Government lawyer

Cipher case: Judge Braham, hearing was adjourned till tomorrow due to the continuous non-appearance of lawyers

In his judgment, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain said that the State Council will cross-examine the witnesses representing the accused.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi got angry at the court decision and he snatched the file from State Defense Council Younis Shah in the jail room and threw it on the wall.

It should be remembered that yesterday, the secret court ordered Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s lawyers to appear today while expressing their displeasure over the continuous non-appearance of their lawyers.