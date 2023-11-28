Islamabad: Adiala Jail Police has apologized for producing Imran Khan in the cipher case. n the judicial complex of Islamabad, the hearing of the cipher case is going on in the court of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, in which the lawyers of the chairman PTI and FIA special prosecutors appeared in the court, while Imran Khan’s sisters and Shah Mahmood’s daughter were also in the court. are present

At the beginning of the hearing, the lawyer Safi Salman Safdar said that the trial of the cipher case is scheduled for hearing today. The case was never run on speed.

Meanwhile, Judge Abul Hasnat directed the court staff to present the record of the case.

During the hearing, the jail authorities submitted a report regarding the appearance of the chairman of PTI in the court, which the judge reviewed and said that the jail authorities said that they could not produce Imran Khan.

SP Adiala Jail letter to court

Superintendent Adiala Jail wrote a letter to the court which was read by FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar.

The letter states that the PTI Chairman cannot be produced in court due to security reasons, Islamabad Police has written for additional security, and it has been told that the PTI Chairman has serious security concerns.

Superintendent Adiala Jail has also attached the report of Islamabad Police with the jail report.

Lawyer Safi’s objection to SP Jail’s letter

In the letter of SP Adiala Jail, the lawyer Safai said that there was no terrorist incident in Islamabad, Chairman PTI will have to appear in court today. Chairman PTI was not presented, I have appeared in court with Imran Khan in 50 to 60 cases.

Salman Safdar said what kind of sabotage had taken place that Chairman PTI was not brought to court, I had seen signs in the morning that he should not be brought, Superintendent Adiala Jail has acted against the Islamabad High Court and your decision.