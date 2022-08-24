An application for bail made by a Christian sanitation worker who had been charged with blasphemy and was on trial since April 2021 was granted by the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday.

An application for bail submitted by a blasphemy suspect was heard by a two-judge panel of the supreme court, which was made up of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. After hearing both sides’ arguments, the court approved the accused’s request for bail on the condition that a surety bond in the amount of Rs. 50,000 be posted.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa made a comment during the hearing that the state should handle blasphemy matters in a responsible manner.Blasphemy is a serious offence that carries a death sentence if proven, yet as Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed, “Everyone here accuses everyone else of blasphemy.”

The judge noted that although an incident took place in a park, not a single person—not even a security guard—was called as a witness. Why did Pakistan get its start? The state’s attorney was questioned by Justice Isa.

The attorney retorted that Pakistan was an experiment in Islam, according to the Father of the Nation. Justice Isa questioned the attorney, pointing out that Quaid-e-Azam had really stated that members of all religions were allowed to visit their places of worship.