ISLAMABAD: A sharp increase in attacks on religious gatherings, churches, and educational institutions of the Christian community has been witnessed in India ever since fascist Narendra Modi came into power in 2014.



A report released by Kashmir Media Service said 2021 ended as the most violent year in the history for India’s Christian community. It said that 486 incidents of violence and hatred were recorded against the members of the community in Modi’s India, last year.



The report pointed out that the members of Christian community faced attacks on many occasions by the RSS-inspired groups across India.



“Right-wing Hindu groups are using forced conversions as a pretext to attack Christians. Attacks against the Christian community in India in the last quarter of 2021 reached alarming numbers. Violent crimes against Christians in India rose to 486 in 2021 from 279 in 2020,” the report said.



It said the Indian authorities are turning a blind eye to violent attacks on the Christian community.

It said police are working hand in glove with Hindu extremists as FIRs were registered in only 34 of the 486 cases of violence against minority community, last year.



The report pointed out that since BJP came to power, attacks on Christians, Muslims and other minorities have increased manifold in India. It deplored that the BJP is fulfilling the Hindutva dream of RSS to purge India of minorities and make it a Hindu Rashtra.