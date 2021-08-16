CHITRAL: Every year a large number of tourists from all over Pakistan and other countries come to this paradise valley for the festivals and rituals of the people of the Kailash tribe who are famous all over the world for their unique culture and unique customs. But once a tourist comes here, he is reluctant to come again, mostly because of the bad roads condition here. A joint peaceful protest rally of Muslim and Kailash communities was held in Brun village for the construction of dilapidated roads in Kailash Valley, which was presided over by Subedar Major (retd) Muhammad Yusuf.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said that we are celebrating the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan but no development work has been done in this valley for the last 74 years and no government has paid attention to the roads. They said that the federal government repeatedly claims that they promote tourism but how can tourism develop by walking on these unpaved and dangerous roads. The speakers also slammed the National Highway Authority and the district administration for not paying compensation to the landowners on the road. they said that government representatives claim that more than Rs 4 billion has been sanctioned for the construction of this road but this year only Rs 50 million has been earmarked in the budget which is equivalent to cumin in the mouth of a camel. They said that our elected member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali tells the people to vote because it is the trust of the nation but in the National Assembly itself he did not vote for the Prime Minister or the opposition candidate. If he has not yet approved the funds for this road, he should resign.

The speakers also slammed Maulvi Hidayat-ur-Rehman, an elected member of the provincial Assembly, for not performing well so far.

The speakers said that Kailash culture is the only unique culture in the world found only in Chitral which is visited by tourists from all over the world but the condition of roads here is so bad that a distance of 20 km can be covered in 12 hours. So how will tourists travel on these roads? They said that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Wazirzada Kailash belonged to the same Union Council but he too had failed to raise funds for the road. The speakers said that when Kailash and Muslim women are taken to the hospital on this road during maternity, there is often a risk of death before reaching the hospital.

The speakers urged the federal government to build the road in this beautiful valley as soon as possible so that the people, as well as the tourists, could be saved from accidents. A tourist from Gujarat after traveling on this delipidated road also said that this valley is like paradise but to get here one has to cross the road to hell.

The Kailash women in particular also expressed their displeasure during the protest and demanded that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister for Communications and the provincial government should to build the road as soon as possible.

Wajihuddin, Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Khalil-ur-Rehman Sheikhananda, Habib-ur-Rehman, Rehmat-ul-Ilahi, Abdul Khaliq Kailash, Millat Gul Bibi Kailash Councilor, Muhammad Rehman, Gulshan-e-Bihar Kailash, Mina Bibi Kailash, Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Jabbar, Mohkamuddin, Ikramullah, Dr. Sajid, a tourist from Gujrat district and Subedar Major (retd) Muhammad Yusuf and others expressed their views.

Meanwhile, the Muslim and Kailash children of the valley also staged a symbolic procession with the same slogan on their lips that we need road. The organizers of the rally warned the government that if work on the road could not starts within a month they will come on roads and will not hesitate to go to Islamabad and hold a sit-in in front of the parliament because this is our basic right and no area can develop without good roads.

The meeting was attended by a large number of people from both Muslim and Kailash tribes and ended with the prayers of Haji Muhammad Yusuf.