A Chinese nuclear submarine was caught in its own trap set to trap foreign ships, killing 55 personnel.

According to British intelligence reports, a Chinese nuclear submarine got caught in a net, chain and anchor laid for foreign ships in the Yellow Sea, as a result of which the submarine’s oxygen system stopped working, causing the entire submarine to die. The poisonous gas spread.

According to British media reports, at least 55 Chinese Navy personnel were killed in the accident, including the captain of the submarine and 21 other Chinese Navy officers.

China has denied any such accident and Beijing has denied that it had requested any international assistance for the stranded submarine.

However, the British intelligence report stated that the Chinese Navy suffered an accident on August 21 in which 22 officers, 7 cadet officers, 9 petty officers, and 17 sailors were killed.

According to British reports, the Chinese submarine collided with the mooring lines and anchor nets set up by China for US and allied ships, severely affecting the oxygen system inside the submarine and 6 hours of effort. After that, the submarine was brought to the sea surface.