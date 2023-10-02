Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi over the recent bomb blasts in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China strongly opposes all forms of terrorism. He said that he would continue to provide all possible help to Pakistan to maintain national stability and security. Condemnation of suicide bombings in Pakistan by various countries including USA, Iran, and UAEThe Chinese Prime Minister has also expressed his condolences to the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.

It should be remembered that two different incidents of terrorism took place in the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi on the 12th of Rabi’ul-Awwal.

In Balochistan’s Mastung district, the number of martyrs including DSP Mastung has increased to 60 in the suicide blast in the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi procession, while more than 60 people were injured in the terrorist attack.

The second incident of terrorism took place during Friday prayers in the police station mosque in Tehsil Doaba of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 5 people were killed and 12 injured in the suicide blast in Hangu.