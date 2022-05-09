<!-- wp:image {"id":99072,"width":888,"height":497,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-324.jpeg" alt="China \u2013 Your ultimate guide to a kaleidoscopic China" class="wp-image-99072" width="888" height="497"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LHASA: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Chinese researchers<\/a> have found a 76.8-meter tree in Medog County in southwest China\u2019s Tibet Autonomous Region, the tallest ever registered in the Chinese mainland, local authorities said Monday.<br>The tree, belonging to Pinus bhutanica, or Bhutan white pine, was measured by a research team led by Peking University in April. The final measurement beats the previous height record of 72 meters.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The team used laser radar, which can obtain a <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">3D point cloud <\/a>model of the tree directly, rapidly and accurately, said Guo Qinghua, a professor at Peking University, adding that it is the most advanced method for measuring the height of trees.<br><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The research team has found a total of eight trees measuring over 70 meters tall in the survey in Gelin Village in Medog. The height ranges from 70.2 meters to 76.8 meters.<br>Gesang Bachug, head of the forestry and grassland administration in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Medog<\/a>, said it is hoped that the collected data and analysis by researchers will shed light on the conditions and mechanisms of the tall trees\u2019 growth to offer a scientific basis for local conservation efforts.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->