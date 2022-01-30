BEIJING: China’s machinery giant, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has made another contribution to Pakistan’s wind power construction as its crane completed lifting of the largest wind turbine in Pakistan.

Zoomlion’s ZCC5800 crane lifted the largest wind turbine (2.5 megawatts) having the weight of nearly 90 tons at a central height of 90 meters.

The mobile crane has carried out numerous wind construction projects in Pakistan so far including Indus Wind, ACT 2 Wind, Lakeside Energy, Din Energy, Tricom Wind, and Liberty Wind.

Up to now, as the largest crane manufacturer in wind power construction in Pakistan, Zoomlion has built more than 500 megawatts of renewable capacity for Pakistan, said Simon, Country Manager of Zoomlion Concrete Machinery Overseas Marketing Company, in an interview.

Driven by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Pakistan has started to develop wind power projects to promote the concept of a green economy. Wind power makes up more than 6% of the total electricity production in the country. At present, there are nearly ten ZCC5800W actives in Pakistan helping the development of Pakistani green energy, CEN reported.