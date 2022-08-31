An international animal protection organisation reported on Tuesday that police in eastern China have saved nearly 150 cats that were headed for slaughterhouses.

Police in the eastern city of Jinan in Shandong province discovered the creatures jammed into rusted cages, according to a statement from Humane Society International (HSI).

According to a local animal rights activist with the group VShine, a gang set up traps with sparrows as bait and used a remote control to close the doors as soon as each cat stepped inside.

In a statement to HSI, an activist who only gave their last name Huang said, “It was terrible to witness the state they were in, many of them emaciated and yelling, “We discovered hundreds of live songbirds being used as cat bait, which was another great shock.

According to the statement, the majority of the felines who were saved were likely once owned as pets and were taken to nearby animal shelters.

In addition, 31 sparrows, a protected species in China, were discovered by activists and were released back into the environment.

Although there are no laws in China to prevent animal cruelty, the suspects might be punished for bird hunting, stealing property, and breaking the regulations against animal epidemic prevention.

According to HSI, China kills 4 million cats and 10 million dogs every year for human consumption.Although the practise has steadily decreased as pet ownership has increased, dog and cat meat is still valued as a delicacy in some regions of China, and the trade in their flesh is still profitable enough to motivate criminal gangs to take pets.

The southern Chinese city of Yulin holds a dog meat festival every June where live cats and dogs are offered for consumption.

In the Guangdong and Guangxi provinces of south China, eating dogs and cats has a long history.

Dr. Peter Li, a China policy expert for HSI, stated in a statement that “these are the two primary hotspots for cat meat consumption in China.”