Karachi: Great news for Karachi, 12 Chinese companies have shown interest in investment.

A delegation of Chinese investors led by Chairman China Belt and Road Group Mr. Wen Xiao met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The Chief Minister assured the delegation of Chinese investors to provide facilities in Karachi.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Minister was assisted by Planning and Development and Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to Chief Minister Rahim Sheikh.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Chinese public and private companies should directly invest in projects of their choice or partner with the government of Sindh, we will welcome both cases.

Chairman Belt and Road said that more than 12 Chinese companies are interested in investing in Karachi. These include waste-to-energy, wastewater treatment, desalination plants, electric buses, kits to convert petrol bikes to electric power, and projects to rebuild the city’s drainage system. .

The Sindh Chief Minister assured that the provincial government will provide all necessary facilities to the Chinese companies to set up the plant.

The Chief Minister and Chairman Belt and Road Group agreed to hold another meeting with the Department of Planning and Development and the Board of Investment to discuss the selection of projects and commencement of work.