RAWALPINDI: According to a statement from the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) commander and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir both emphasised the need of sustaining peace and stability in the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir visited the PLA Army Headquarters on the first day of his tour to China. On a four-day visit, the army chief is now in China.

The COAS was given a guard of honour upon his arrival, and he later reviewed the impeccably attired contingent.

In his thorough discussion with the PLA commander, General Asim Munir brought up the “regional security situation”. According to the ISPR, both officials reaffirmed the need of fostering military-to-military interaction.

Later, the army chief also saw a display of the PLA soldiers’ operational capabilities.

Gen. Munir lauded the soldiers’ professionalism and their excellent level of training.

According to the ISPR, the army commander will continue to meet with Chinese military officials in order to further the already strong ties between the two armed forces.