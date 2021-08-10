RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR said Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security came under discussion, the military media wing said. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The Chinese ambassador reiterated China’s resolve to continue backing Pakistan as a strategic partner. Lt- Gen Faiz Hameed, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was also present during the meeting.