China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, expressed concerns on Tuesday over the possibility of the Ukraine conflict spiraling out of control. He called on certain countries to stop “fuelling the fire” and warned against any foreign interference in China’s affairs. Qin’s comments were widely seen as an indirect criticism of the United States, which has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia in the conflict.

Qin emphasized that China is deeply worried about the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its potential to escalate. He called for peace and urged all parties to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Qin’s comments were seen as a warning to certain countries, particularly the United States, to stop “fuelling the fire” and refrain from any actions that could escalate the conflict further.

China has a strategic partnership with Russia, and the two countries have developed close ties in recent years. Last year, they signed a “no limits” partnership, which covers all areas of cooperation, including defense and security.

Despite its concerns over the ongoing conflict, China has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has drawn criticism from some countries, particularly the United States.

Qin’s remarks highlight China’s concerns over the escalating conflict in Ukraine. The conflict, which began in 2014, has led to the annexation of Crimea by Russia and ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion. The speech is expected to emphasize China’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In his speech, Qin also warned against any foreign interference in China’s affairs. He emphasized that China stands firmly against any form of hegemony and will not allow any foreign interference in its internal affairs.

The release of a paper on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) by China on the same day as the comments made by Qin Gang is significant. The GSI is President Xi Jinping’s flagship security proposal and aims to uphold the principle of “indivisible security,” a concept that Moscow also endorses. Russia has insisted that the 1999 agreement based on this principle be respected, which states that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

On Monday, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, called for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war during a stopover in Hungary. The same day, US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv in a show of solidarity, promising $500 million worth of military aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russian elites, which will be unveiled this week.

Despite the West’s condemnation of Russia’s operation against Ukraine as an “invasion,” China refrains from doing so, in line with the Kremlin’s description of the war as a “special military operation” designed to protect Russia’s security interests. The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2023, has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

In summary, China’s statements reflect the country’s reluctance to take sides in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as it has strategic interests and partnership agreements with both Russia and the United States. China’s emphasis on the principle of “indivisible security” and the need to end foreign interference in its affairs suggest that it seeks to maintain its neutral position while urging for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The United States considers China and Russia to be the two biggest nation-state threats to its security. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern that China is considering providing “lethal assistance” to Russia and warned of serious consequences if it did. The EU’s top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, also warned against China sending arms to Russia, calling it a “red line.” However, China accused the US of escalating the conflict by supplying weapons to Ukraine and urged the US to promote a political solution to the crisis instead of adding fuel to the fire.

The potential of China supplying weapons to Russia could escalate the Ukraine conflict, leading to a confrontation between Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO military alliance on the other. The February 24 invasion of Ukraine triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War II and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

