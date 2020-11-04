ISLAMABAD : Beijing on Wednesday rejected Indian statement over the provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular briefing in Beijing called for resolution of Kashmir issue peacefully and properly in accordance with the United Nations Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

“I have noted relevant reports. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan,” Wang Wenbin said when asked to comment on Pakistan’s decision to accord provisional provincial status to the Gilgit-Baltistan region. He dismissed the impression that China did not have a neutral approach on the issue saying, “I don’t think that is a valid statement.” The spokesperson reiterated that China’s position on the Kashmir issue was consistent and clear. TLTP