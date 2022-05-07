<!-- wp:image {"id":98927,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-322.jpeg" alt="Lift-off for Tianzhou 3, China's space station resupply mission | South China Morning Post" class="wp-image-98927"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>WENCHANG,Hainan: The combination of the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Tianzhou-4<\/a> cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">China Manned Space Agency <\/a>(CMSA) said Saturday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The CMSA said the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.<br>The facilities and<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> equipment<\/a> at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->