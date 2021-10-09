BEIJING: Zhengzhou Electric Power College (ZEPC) China and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Pakistan will cooperate in talents training for power sector and specialty construction.

As per the China Economic Net’s report on Saturday, ZEPC and UET Lahore has signed a cooperation memorandum in September 9, 2021.

According to this MOU, the cooperation aims to help the energy development in Pakistan“We will provide technical training for teachers from our Pakistani partners in the future,” said Yang Jianhua, the president of ZEPC.

“We will also send delegations for mutual visits after the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Yang added.

At the online signing ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, UET Lahore, expressed his expectations to the cooperation.

In addition, UET Lahore, at the invitation of ZEPC, will attend the Special International Invitational Competition for Intelligent Power Supply and Distribution Technology, under the 2021 Belt & Road and BRICKS Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition.

The 2021 Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition will be held on 15-17 October 2021, for which ZEPC is a co-organizer.