BEIJING: State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 3rd round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Chengdu and reached an agreement on many bilateral and regional issues.

This was stated by the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian at a regular news briefing.

The two sides had in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of common concern on July 24.

According to the spokesperson, ” State Councilor Wang Yi pointed out that since China and Pakistan set up diplomatic ties 70 years ago, the two countries have worked together to overcome many difficulties and obstacles, defeated various risks and challenges, forged an ironclad friendship, and established an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

A high degree of mutual trust, mutual assistance, seeking peace and promoting development together are the most distinctive features of China-Pakistan relations, and the greatest strength in moving forward together.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of a closer community with a shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended felicitations to the Chinese side on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said the Pakistani side wished the Chinese government and people greater success in achieving the goal of socialist modernization in 2035 and building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful in 2049, under the inspiring and visionary leadership of the CPC, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

He said that China is Pakistan’s long-standing strategic partner. Strengthening the ironclad Pakistan-China friendship is the common understanding of the whole country and the basis of Pakistan’s foreign policies.

In the face of the major global changes, it is indispensable to enhance the coordination and cooperation between Pakistan and China. Pakistan is ready to join hands with China to respond to possible challenges and lift bilateral relations to a new level.

The two sides sternly condemned the terrorist attack targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, mourn the lost lives, and express sincere sympathies to the injured. Both sides spoke highly of the outcomes of anti-epidemic cooperation, agreed to continue the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, promote the common values of humanity. The two sides agreed on continuing their unyielding support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests; underscored that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all countries; decided to launch joint actions on Afghan issue, and reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate and support “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process.