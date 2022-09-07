BEIJING: The death toll from China’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the province of Sichuan in the country’s southwest has increased to 74, state media said on Wednesday. China has restored roads leading to the epicentre, and traffic has resumed.

In addition, the accident resulted in a total of 259 injuries, and as of Tuesday night, 26 individuals were still unaccounted for, according to the People’s Daily.

The greatest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed many structures and seriously damaged the water, power, and telecommunications infrastructure.

While 11,000 people were evacuated from Luding county, where the earthquake was centred, on Tuesday, rescuers raced to locate stranded victims, restore utilities, and bring emergency aid.

China Earthquake Networks Center noted a magnitude 3 aftershock at the epicentre, at a depth of 12 km, early on Wednesday (7.5 miles).

Furthermore, significant rain is expected in the area until Friday, according to weather analysts.