China has been monitoring the situation closely ever since the floods ravaged Pakistan. We responded almost away and made every attempt to offer aid, according to a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China will provide Pakistan with many successive batches of critically needed commodities. The most recent shipment of 3,000 tents from China for Pakistani flood victims arrived in Karachi, Pakistan’s southern port city, early this week.

Wang claims that after the most recent shipment of tents, the remaining supplies will be delivered as quickly as possible to the disaster-stricken areas. The Sichuan province of China, which endured a terrible earthquake in 2008, provided those tents.

At the time, Pakistan rushed to China’s assistance and provided unreserved help by sending all its tents in stock to the stricken area, which deeply touched the Chinese people, CEN reported.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society received USD 300,000 in emergency cash support from the Red Cross Society of China, which also held a handover ceremony this week in Islamabad.

Balochistan, a province in southwest Pakistan, received a donation of USD 25,000 from Chinese businesses on September 1.

Provinces, autonomous territories, and municipalities under the direct control of the Central Government in China are doing a variety of actions to show their sympathy or support for Pakistan. According to Wang, the China International Development Cooperation Agency and Pakistan have formed a joint working group to implement follow-up cooperation in disaster relief.

According to sources, the Pakistani Embassy in China is making an appeal to concerned parties, organizations, and businesses to help gather money, tents, and other essential relief supplies.

According to Wang, China would continue to support Pakistan’s disaster relief efforts and provide it with much-needed assistance in the future. True friendship can withstand the test of fire; a friend in need is a friend indeed. I have faith that Pakistan’s people will quickly recover from the floods and that this will strengthen the already strong ties between China and Pakistan.