Islamabad: China has extended the repayment period of $2 billion owed to Pakistan by one year. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan’s long-time friend China’s economic cooperation continues for Pakistan’s economic stability and recovery, and in this regard, China has extended the repayment period of $2 billion owed to Pakistan by one more year.

The repayment period of this $2 billion loan from China was due on March 24.

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed the extension of the $2 billion loan by China for one year.

According to the statement, the one-year extension of the repayment period of the $2 billion loan from China will help Pakistan keep its foreign exchange reserves strong.