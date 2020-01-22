China condemns US interference in Pak-China relations, CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy on Wednesday while responding to US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells s statement strongly condemned the US interference in Pakistan-China relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy, the spokesperson while responding to a question regarding statement of Ambassador Alice Wells in which she claimed that there was no transparency in CPEC projects, said that China strongly opposes US interferes into China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC.

On Jan 21, during her visit to Pakistan, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department Alice Wells made negative remarks on CPEC again. She alleged that there was no transparency in CPEC projects, claiming Pakistan’s debt burden was growing due to the Chinese financing. She also touched on the cost escalation in railways ML-1 upgrade project, and said the Chinese companies joining CPEC is in World Bank’s blacklist.

The statement stated that Ms Alice Wells made negative comments on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) again. The comments hold nothing new, but the same cliché in her speech in November, 2019, which has been repeatedly rejected by China and Pakistan. However the US side still ignores the facts and is obsessed with the story it made for the CPEC.