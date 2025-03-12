China strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a train in the Balochistan region and the hostage-taking of passengers and expressed concern over the incident.

According to the international news agency, the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the train attack.

The statement expressed its desire to further strengthen security cooperation with Pakistan and said that it is ready to provide more cooperation in the joint fight against terrorism.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement expressed deep concern over the incident and offered cooperation to further strengthen security relations with Pakistan so that such attacks can be countered.

Also read this news: Jaffar Express attack, security forces’ operation in the final stages, all terrorists killed

The Chinese statement further said that it will use all means of cooperation with Pakistan to take effective measures against terrorism and further strengthen the security of both countries.

It should be noted that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army took timely action, destroying all the terrorists who attacked the train and also rescued 190 passengers.