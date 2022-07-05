The Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre in China claims to have created an artificial intelligence system with the potential to gauge Communist Party members’ allegiance.

According to the Daily Mail, the technology can examine members’ brain waves and analyze their facial emotions. The AI will gauge the members’ receptivity to “thought education.”

A thorough explanation of the technique, according to Didi Tang, a Chinese reporter, was uploaded before being promptly removed.

It (the AI system) will supply genuine data for thought and political education so that it can be enhanced and enriched, according to the report. The party members’ “confidence and determination” will allegedly be “solidified” by the AI.

Along with the study team, 43 Communist Party members are testing the technology.

According to Tang, a video that was uploaded alongside the story was also removed.

In the video, a researcher can be seen walking inside a booth and reading materials that highlight the party’s accomplishments and policies.