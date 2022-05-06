<!-- wp:image {"width":1069,"height":611} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-06\/415375_1155393_updates.jpg" alt="Rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher more than 131 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province in China. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="1069" height="611"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BEIJING: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Chinese authorities<\/a> have raised the death toll from a building collapse in central China to 53, state media reported Friday, announcing the end of the rescue mission.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The commercial building in Changsha city caved in last Friday prompting over six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,\u201d state broadcaster <em>CCTV <\/em>said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe trapped and incommunicado people from the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">accident scene<\/a> have all been found... ten people were rescued and 53 people died.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>City official Wu Guiying apologised for the accident during a Friday briefing, saying she was \u201cextremely distressed\u201d and offered a \u201csincere apology to society\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The tenth person pulled alive from the rubble just after midnight on Thursday had been buried in debris for nearly six days, state media reported earlier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The confirmed number of dead from the collapse had previously been <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">twenty-six <\/a>as of Thursday evening.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The block had contained apartments, a hotel and a cinema. The flattened structure, which has left a gaping hole in a dense Changsha streetscape, created a mess of debris and crumbled concrete beams.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Building collapses are not uncommon in China due to weak safety and construction standards, as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->