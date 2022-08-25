Shanghai : The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is preparing for agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan (CPEC).

An agreement for an online agricultural machinery training programme of Luban Workshop in Pakistan was signed last month by Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College (TMVTC), China, and MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan (MNSUAM), Pakistan, to train talents for China-Pak agricultural cooperation.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the two institutions will jointly enhance sci-tech exchanges and cooperation on agricultural machinery, genetic resources, and agricultural environment.

They also want to contribute to Pakistan’s agricultural machinery modernization and strengthen their bilateral collaboration in vocational education.

The Luban Workshop programme will begin offering one or two types of vocational training on the entire process of mechanised operation of crops for young Pakistanis based on the demand for the country’s agricultural automation development, Kang Ning, President of TMVTC, stated during the ceremony.

According to Afifa Shajia Awais, Education Attache of the Pakistani Embassy in China, the vocational training provided by China’s Luban Workshop has made it possible for an increasing number of young Pakistanis to take part in the process of globalisation. She made this statement at the World Vocational and Technical Education and Development Conference held in August 2022 in Tianjin, China.Kang claims that since the Luban Workshop program’s introduction in July 2018 in Pakistan, TMVTC has been operating it. 3,200 teaching hours have now been completed by TMVTC in Lahore, Punjab. 95 young Pakistanis have completed their training in mechatronics and electric automatization. In Punjab, Pakistan, the curriculum has been integrated into the G3 vocational training system.

Afifa Shajia Awais asserts that for Pakistan to industrialise, it requires millions of trained workers.

A win-win paradigm for international cooperation in vocational education, the Luban Workshop is a Chinese programme that trains talent abroad. The course is named after the legendary Chinese woodworker Lu Ban.