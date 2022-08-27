China and PakistanResearch on climate change, pollution, and sand storms can be facilitated by a lidar station installed at the University of Peshawar, which can offer data on atmospheric clouds, aerosols, temperature, humidity, and other factors pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) region.

According to People Daily, the station was placed into operation in Peshawar, Pakistan, earlier this month for the purpose of monitoring the climate as part of a Belt and Road initiative jointly carried out by Chinese and Pakistani institutions.

According to Huang Zhongwei, a professor at the Lanzhou University located in northwest China’s Gansu region, the station was jointly constructed by the two universities and is the most cutting-edge climate & environment observation station in Pakistan.The lidar network that includes the Peshawar site also has eight stations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Gansu Province of northwest China.

According to Huang, scientists have created a regional comprehensive temperature monitoring system by fusing the lidar network and weather satellites. This system will help them create a high-quality database, create a weather disaster warning system, and meet the needs of developing new energy, transportation, and other essential infrastructure.

2018 saw the beginning of the station’s construction preparations. The Chinese side sent Pakistan important equipment last year. From July 25 to August 6 of this year, engineers from the Lanzhou University travelled to the University of Peshawar to assist with the installation of the machinery and instruct Pakistani engineers.

China and Pakistan While a University of Peshawar is in charge of site selection, electricity supply, and equipment maintenance, we are in charge of providing the necessary equipment. According to Li Wuren, an engineer at Lanzhou University, the two sides exchange information in the B&r lidar network.

The high-tech sensors from China, according to Khan Alam, an adjunct professor at the University of Peshawar’s physics department, will assist evaluate and address air quality problems in Peshawar and track the effects on human health and climate change.